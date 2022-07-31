Ric Flair’s Last Match event takes place tonight at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium with it streaming on Fite TV with the price listed as $34.99 with the main card starting at 6:05 pm ET.

This will mark the first time Flair has wrestled in 11 years. Here is the final card for the event:

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering in a three-way match

Ricky & Kerry Morton (w/ Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson).

Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Taurus vs. Bandido

The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bunkhouse Battle Royal: Competitors announced thus far: Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson, Rickey Shane Page, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Big Damo, Crowbar, Brian Myers, Adam Priest, Gringo Loco , Wolfie D, Kal Herro.