Below is the lineup for tonight’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay per view. As a reminder certain matches will be announced during the first hour following Bandido, Flamita, Kenny King, and EC3 being pulled from the event due to COVID-19 precautions.

-Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper vs. Josh Woods to determine new contender for ROH TV championship

-Brian Johnson vs. Danhausen

-Fred Yehi/Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams/Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules Tag Match

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH Pure Championship

-Matt Taven/Mike Bennett vs. The Righteous

-Dragon Lee vs. winner of the Fatal Four Way for the ROH Television Championship

-Jay Lethal/Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe/PCO for the ROH Tag Team Championship

-RUSH vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship