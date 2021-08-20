ROH holds its Glory By Honor – Night event 1 in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena, which is streaming on HonorClub tonight. Here is the final card for the event:

ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Flip Gordon

ROH Pure Title Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Rhett Titus

La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee, Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring & Rush) vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide & Tony Deppen)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Righteous (Bateman & Dutch)

The Allüre (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) vs. ??? & Vita VonStarr

Six Man Mayhem Match: Mike Bennett vs. PJ Black vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Danhausen vs. Eli Isom

Silas Young vs. Rey Horus