ROH holds its Glory By Honor – Night 2 event in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena, which is streaming on HonorClub tonight. Here is the final card for the event:

Steel Cage Match: Matt Taven vs. Vincent

La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee & Rush) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido & Rey Horus)

The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide & Tony Deppen)

Demonic Flamita & Flip Gordon vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe)

Dalton Castle vs. Danhausen

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses & Shane Taylor) (c) vs. Incoherence (Delirious, Frightmare & Hallowicked)

Chelsea Green & Willow vs. Miranda Alize & Rok-C

Pure Rules Singles Match: World Famous CB vs. LSG