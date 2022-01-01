The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place tonight from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgie.

Our live WWE Day 1 coverage will begin at 7pm ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show, which will feature Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro and Ricochet.

Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest Day 1 updates. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s pay-per-view:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Kickoff Pre-show

Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song

