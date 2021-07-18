Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c)

