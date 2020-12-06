The WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event will take place tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, airing live on the WWE Network.
Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage, beginning at 6:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Pre-show.
Below is the card for tonight:
Men’s WarGames Match
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)
WarGames Advantage: The Kings
Women’s WarGames Match
Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)
WarGames Advantage: Team Blackheart
Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)
Strap Match
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa
