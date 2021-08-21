The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will air tonight live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Reigns says he will leave WWE if he loses.

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside.

Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie

