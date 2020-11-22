The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with a “Best of The Best” theme and the “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker.

Taker is set to appear in the ring for tonight’s “Final Farewell” but there’s still no word yet on what that segment will consist of.

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage, beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, Otis)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya)

The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Participants TBA

