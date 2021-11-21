The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The show will be headlined by non-title champion vs. champion matches between WWE Champion Big E and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, plus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, in addition to the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches.

Our live Survivor Series coverage will begin tonight at 7pm ET, beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Be sure to join us here for live coverage of the entire event, and throughout the day for the latest news. Below is the current card for tonight:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE Debut

AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Ricochet, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak

