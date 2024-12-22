The final competitor has qualified for the inter-promotional women’s tournament scheduled to kick off the New Year at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

At the STARDOM event on December 20, Momo Watanbe emerged victorious in a match against Yuna Mizumori, Hanan and Saki Kashima. On December 22, she won a four-way qualifying match against Syuri, Suzu Suzuki and Tomoka Inaba.

With the wins, Watanbe joins the field for the upcoming International Women’s Cup at the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 special event.

The International Women’s Cup also features representatives from AEW (Willow Nightingale), ROH (Athena) and CMLL (Persephone), with Watanbe (STARDOM) now finalizing the four-women one-night showdown for a title shot in the promotion of their choosing.

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is scheduled for January 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.