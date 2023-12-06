The final two competitors for this year’s men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches have been announced.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the “Last Chance Qualifiers” took place, and saw Tyler Bate win to join Bron Breakker, Dijak, Josh Briggs and Trick Williams in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

Joining the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge bout with a win in a “Last Chance Qualifier” on this week’s WWE NXT was Fallon Henley. Henley joins Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport and Kelani Jordan in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at this Saturday’s NXT year-end PLE.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE NXT Deadline 2023 results coverage.