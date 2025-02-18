Michael Cole will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast. The show airs on Paul’s YouTube channel.

Roxanne Perez has qualified for the 2025 women’s Elimination Chamber match.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The finish came when Perez hit Rodriguez with a Pop Rox. Bianca Belair and Naomi interfered during the bout.

Perez will go on to join Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi and competitors in the match.

ROXANNE PEREZ QUALIFIES FOR THE ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH 🚨🚨🚨 THIS CHAMBER IS GONNA COOK 🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/T1jSB77w5m — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) February 18, 2025

Seth Rollins has also qualified for the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Rollins defeated Finn Balor to qualify.

The finish came when Rollins rolled through a crossface and went on to hit the stomp.

Finn Bálor se ha salido LITERALMENTE de la cuenta en el 2,99. Dios. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/nzHc2DfS0A — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 18, 2025

ROLLINS ADVANCES TO THE CHAMBER pic.twitter.com/vXkyRwnTjZ — s e t h (@futurafreesky) February 18, 2025

We have two matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

First, Lyra Valkyria will defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai.

Additionally, Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez on next week’s show.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE RAW below:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez