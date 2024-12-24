The final four are set.

History will soon be made!

Following the taped episode of WWE Raw that aired on the USA Network on Monday, December 23, the final four competitors were decided for the ongoing WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, as the last spot in the semifinals was secured.

IYO SKY filled in for Kairi Sane after the attack by Pure Fusion Collective on last week’s show, defeating Natalya and Alba Fyre in the final first-round match in the ongoing tourney designed to crown the history-making inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

With her win, Sky moves on to face Lyra Valkyria in one of two semifinal matches in the tourney. The other will see Zoey Stark go one-on-one against Dakota Kai. The winners of the SKY/Valkyria and Kai/Stark bouts will face each other in the finals to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Take a look at the updated WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament bracket as of December 23, 2024 below.