AEW has announced the full final lineup for this Friday’s live edition of Rampage on TNT. Check it out below.

-Death Triangle vs. Dark Order for the AEW Trios championship

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta vs. RUSH & Private Party

-Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

-Varsity Blonds vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese

(Special thanks to DraVen)