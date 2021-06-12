Impact Wrestling will present its Against All Odds special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

Impact World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Moose

Knockouts Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Title Match: Violent By Design (Rhino and Deaner) (c) vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus)

Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Kimber Lee and Susan

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the X-Division Title: Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Street Fight Match: Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Good Brothers

Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb) vs. Jordynne Grace (w/Rachael Ellering)

Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey