Impact Wrestling will present its Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
The show airs at 8 PM ET on PPV. Here is the card:
Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose
Manik (champion) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title
Deonna Purrazzo (champion) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Title
Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhyno, and Tommy Dreamer in a old school rules match
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a barbed wire massacre match
The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb
Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers – Pre-Show