Impact Wrestling will present its Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on PPV. Here is the card:

Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose

Manik (champion) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title

Deonna Purrazzo (champion) vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Title

Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhyno, and Tommy Dreamer in a old school rules match

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a barbed wire massacre match

The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb

Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers – Pre-Show