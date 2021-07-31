Impact Wrestling will present its Homecoming special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

* Hardcore Match: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Hernandez & Alisha Edwards vs. Deonna Purrazzo & TBA

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Fallah Baah & Tasha Steelz

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Round One: Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering vs. Brian Myers and TBA

* Impact Homecoming Tournament Semifinals & Finals