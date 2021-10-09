Impact Wrestling will present its Knockouts Knockdown special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show is built around the one night tournament with the winner earning a future Knockouts Championship match. The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

Tournament Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost.

Tournament Match: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle.

Tournament Match: The debuting Mercedes Martinez vs. Rosemary.

Tournament Match: Tasha Steelz vs. the debuting Jamie Senegal.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James’ Mystery Opponent.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay vs. The Influence.

Monster’s Ball Match: Alisha Edwards vs. Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee.