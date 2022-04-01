Impact Wrestling will present its Multiverse of Matches special on Friday as it will take place from Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.
The show airs at 10 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:
Ultimate X for IMPACT X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace
Mickie James & Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona
Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley
Josh Alexander & JONAH vs. IMPACT World Champion Moose & PCO
Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)
Jay White vs. Chris Sabin
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards
Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Havok & Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost