Impact Wrestling will present its Multiverse of Matches special on Friday as it will take place from Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

The show airs at 10 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

Ultimate X for IMPACT X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace

Mickie James & Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona

Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley

Josh Alexander & JONAH vs. IMPACT World Champion Moose & PCO

Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

Deonna Purrazzo Open Challenge

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Havok & Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost