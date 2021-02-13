Impact Wrestling will present its No Surrender special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

*Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer on Dreamer’s 50th Birthday.

*Impact Wresting Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm

*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion TJP vs. Rohit Raju.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Neveah and Havok – Texas Tornado No DQ Match.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Susan & Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz & ODB.

*Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez.

*Triple Threat Revolver: Josh Alexander, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Blake Christian, Daivari, Willie Mack, Trey Miguel and Suicide with three men competing as the match begins. When one competitor is eliminated, a new competitor will join the match until everyone has entered. The final three competitors will then battle until there is a final pinfall or submission, leading to one final victor.

*XXXL & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve.

*Deaner vs. Jake Something.