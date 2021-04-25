Impact Wrestling will present its Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
The show airs at 8 PM ET on PPV. Here is the card:
AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann – Title vs. Title.
Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood.
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers.
Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards.
Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.
Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.