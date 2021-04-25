Impact Wrestling will present its Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on PPV. Here is the card:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann – Title vs. Title.

Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers.

Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards.

Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.

Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.