Impact Wrestling will present its Sacrifice special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

*Impact Wrestling Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA Champion Moose – Title vs. Title Unification match.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice.

*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion TJP vs. Ace Austin.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB.

*Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with A K vs. Neveah & Havok.

*Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers – Hold Harmeless Match – Anything Goes, No Rules.

*Decay vs. Reno Scum.

*James Storm & Chris Sabin with Jake Something vs. Deaner & Joe Doering with Eric Young