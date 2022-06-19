Impact Wrestling will present its Slammiversary PPV event on Sunday as it will take place at Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on pay-per-view. Here is the card:

Impact World Title Match: Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title with Mickie James as the special enforcer: Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title: Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match: Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match: Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Nick Alis, one mystery partners TBA)

Impact Digital Media Title Match (pre-show): Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Reverse Battle Royal (pre-show): Participants TBA