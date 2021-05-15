Impact Wrestling will present its Under Siege special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice

Six-way no. 1 World title contender match: Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok

X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo

Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace vs. Fire N’ Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz)

Tag Team title eliminator four-way: TJP and Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. XXXL vs. Rohit Raju and Shera

Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

Morrissey vs. Willie Mack

Susan and Kimber Lee vs. Tenille Dashwood and Taylor Wilde