Below is the final lineup for this evening’s first-ever TERMINUS event, which takes place from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Tune in later for results from the show later on.
– Jonathan Gresham versus Josh Alexander for Gresham’s ROH world title
– Bandido versus Baron Black for Bandido’s ROH world title
– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title
– Joe Keys/Dante Caballero versus Tracy Williams/Fred Yehi
– Daniel Garcia versus JDX versus Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash
– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall
– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal
– Moose versus Mike Bennett