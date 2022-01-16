Below is the final lineup for this evening’s first-ever TERMINUS event, which takes place from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Tune in later for results from the show later on.

– Jonathan Gresham versus Josh Alexander for Gresham’s ROH world title

– Bandido versus Baron Black for Bandido’s ROH world title

– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title

– Joe Keys/Dante Caballero versus Tracy Williams/Fred Yehi

– Daniel Garcia versus JDX versus Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal

– Moose versus Mike Bennett