AEW has released the full final lineup for this Friday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Rampage on TNT. Check out the full card below.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

-Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

-Jay Lethal, Satnum Singh, Sonjay Dutt vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

-Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)