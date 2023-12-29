AEW has finalized the lineup for this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be the promotion’s final program before tomorrow’s Worlds End pay-per-view in New York. Check it out below.
-Chris Jericho will appear
-ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal.
-Ruby SoHo (with Saraya Knight and Harley Cameron) vs.Marina Shafir (with Nyla Rose).
-Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Top Flight and Action Andretti.
-AEW will air Countdown to Worlds End at 11 PM after Rampage goes off the air.
Spoilers for this show are available and can be found here.