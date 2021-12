Below is the full final card for this evening’s Christmas Day edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which features Hook in action as well as a TNT championship match. Check it out below.

-Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Kris Statlander versus Leyla Hirsch

-Jungle Boy versus Isiah Kassidy

-Hook versus Bear Bronson

Full spoilers for this show can be found here.