AEW has released the final lineup for Monday’s DARK: ELEVATION show, which includes the company debut of indie sensation Arik Cannon. Check out the match card below.

Orange Cassidy versus Cameron Cole

Julia Hart versus Dani Jordyn

Lee Johnson/Dustin Rhodes versus Travis Titan/VSK

Shawn Spears versus Falco

Scorpio Sky versus Alex Reynolds

QT Marshall/Aaron Solow versus Deonn Rusman/Joseph Keys

Nyla Rose versus Meagan Bayne

Wardlow versus Jason Hotch

Penta El Zero Miedo/Eddie Kingston versus Arik Cannon/Kevin Blackwood

Angelico versus Mike Sydal

Private Party versus Dean Alexander/Carlie Bravo