AEW has released four more matchups for tonight’s edition of DARK on Youtube, rounding out the card to a total of 14 bouts. Check them out below.
* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler
* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake
* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean
* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler
* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin
* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure
* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia
* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize
* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs
* Sony Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Vary Morales & Seth Gargis
* Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. D3 & Angel Fashion
* Dark order vs. Dean Alexander & Carlie Bravo & Brick Aldridge
* Gunn Club vs. Baron Black & Adam Priest & Jake St. Patrick
We have a huge 14 match card for you tonight featuring SCU, JD Drake with Ryan Nemeth, Penelope Ford, The Bunny, Dark Order, the Gunn Club, & much more!
