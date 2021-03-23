AEW has released four more matchups for tonight’s edition of DARK on Youtube, rounding out the card to a total of 14 bouts. Check them out below.

* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler

* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake

* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin

* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure

* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize

* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

* Sony Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Vary Morales & Seth Gargis

* Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. D3 & Angel Fashion

* Dark order vs. Dean Alexander & Carlie Bravo & Brick Aldridge

* Gunn Club vs. Baron Black & Adam Priest & Jake St. Patrick