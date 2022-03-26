New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final matches for the April 10th NJPW STRONG Mutiny event from the Vermont in Hollywood California. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Damo

-United Empires vs. TMDK/Tito/JONAH

-Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors vs. The Factory

-Alex Zayne/Christopher Daniels vs. Bullet Club

-United Empire vs. Mascara Dorada/Brody King/Taylor Rust

-Kevin Blackwood/Lucas Riley vs. Keita/Yuya Uemura

-Jay White vs. Hikuleo

-Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita

-Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew Handicap match

-Blake Christian vs. David Finlay

-Fred Yehi/Kevin Knight/The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army

-Adrian Quest/Alex Coughlin/Rocky Romero vs. JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Danny Limelight

HOLLYWOOD! The card is complete for Mutiny April 10! Tomohiro Ishii has a seven year score to settle with Big Damo when they collide in the Vermont! 👀https://t.co/VoT8wKLObm TIX: https://t.co/Q8pfzHRpnw#njmutiny #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/8En9WEWhJt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 26, 2022

HOLLYWOOD! The card is complete for Mutiny 4/10! Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare in #njpwSTRONG! Bey-F-Fs vs Chris Daniels & Alex Zayne! LA Dojo vs @AEW's Factory! Four of the best young stars in tag action! 👀 https://t.co/VoT8wKLObm TIX: https://t.co/Q8pfzHRpnw#njmutiny pic.twitter.com/jUQKpRnP4q — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 26, 2022