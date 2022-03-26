New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the final matches for the April 10th NJPW STRONG Mutiny event from the Vermont in Hollywood California. Check out the updated lineup below.
-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Damo
-United Empires vs. TMDK/Tito/JONAH
-Karl Fredericks/Clark Connors vs. The Factory
-Alex Zayne/Christopher Daniels vs. Bullet Club
-United Empire vs. Mascara Dorada/Brody King/Taylor Rust
-Kevin Blackwood/Lucas Riley vs. Keita/Yuya Uemura
-Jay White vs. Hikuleo
-Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita
-Fred Rosser vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew Handicap match
-Blake Christian vs. David Finlay
-Fred Yehi/Kevin Knight/The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army
-Adrian Quest/Alex Coughlin/Rocky Romero vs. JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Danny Limelight
