Alex Shelley is the final participant in MLW’s 2021 Opera Cup Tournament.

MLW will make the announcement later today, but Fightful Select reports that Shelley will participate in the tournament that begins at the MLW Fightland tapings in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2.

Shelley joins Lee Moriarty, Bobby Fish, Tom Lawlor, Matt Cross, TJP, Davey Richards and Calvin Tankman on the full list of names for the 8-man tournament. Matches and brackets will be announced soon.

The 2021 MLW Opera Cup will begin at the Fightland tapings on Saturday, October 2 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The tournament will then wrap with the finals at the MLW Intimidation Games tapings on Saturday, November 6, also at the 2300 Arena in Philly. The tournament will air at a later date.

The Fightland tapings will feature a Title vs. Title match with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu taking on MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, plus the opening and semi-final rounds of the Opera Cup.

