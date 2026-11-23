Team Mexico is officially complete for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

During the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, Rey Mysterio made an in-ring appearance to reveal the fifth and final member of Team Mexico for this Saturday’s premium live event.

The announcement came after an interruption from Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, with the Kansas crowd growing increasingly frustrated with the duo.

Rey eventually revealed El Grande Americano as the final addition to Team Mexico, drawing a positive reaction from the audience.

With the announcement, Team Mexico now consists of Rey Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Rey Fenix, Penta, and Dragon Lee.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.