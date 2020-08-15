Final Preview For Indie Promotions Airing On WWE Network, Playlist Of Women’s Division Action At SummerSlam

WWE has released a short final preview of the indie promotions content airing today on the WWE Network. The promotions include EVOLVE Wrestling, wXw, Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), and PROGRESS, and features clips of current WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Check it out below.

WWE has also released several clips of top moments in the women’s division history at the SummerSlam pay per view. This includes Alundra Blayze defeated Bull Nakano in 1994, Beth Phoenix emerging victorious in the battle royal in 2007, and Becky Lynch picking up the win for her PCB team in 2015. Check it out below.