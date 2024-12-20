Mercedes Mone says Kris Statlander needs to stay away from her.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay.

In the latest edition of her “Mone Bag” newsletter, the reigning AEW TBS Champion commented on her big win over Jay, Kris Statlander’s beef, and more. She wrote,

Anna Jay Brought Heat, CEO Delivers

Not only did I defend my New Japan Stong Women’s Championship, but at the AEW Dynamite “Holiday Bash”, I put my TBS Championship on the line against the fierce Anna Jay! And let me tell you, this girl brought the heat! I knew she had the potential, but she surprised me with that fiery intensity.

But let’s get real—I’m the CEO for a reason, the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and I know how to counter every move thrown my way. That’s what makes me the best in the game! There’s just no stopping this phenomenal run I’m having in AEW. So, Anna, here’s two claps for you kiddo.

Kris Statlander: Stay Home, Enjoy the Holidays!

After the match, I jumped on X and saw Kris Statlander was watching. Kris, girl, I know you saw my Instagram Live! I’m serious when I say I’ll cover your Instacart and cable bill if you just stay home and leave me alone. Let’s be real—you don’t want to mess with me right now.

So, Kris, the greatest gift you can give me this holiday season is to just let me be. Happy holidays, everyone! Sending you all many blessings. Thank you!

Following this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the following matches have been announced for tonight’s Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view event:

Main Card:

ROH Women’s World Championship Match:

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

ROH World Championship Match:

Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona

ROH Women’s TV Championship Match:

Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

ROH World Tag Team Championships Texas Bull Rope Match:

Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Righteous

ROH TV Championship Survival of the Fittest Match:

Brian Cage vs. AR Fox vs. Willie Mack vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. Mark Davis

ROH Pure Championship Open Challenge:

Lee Moriarty vs. TBD

QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal

Atlantis Jr. vs. Mansoor

Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

Zero Hour:

The Infantry vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. Gates of Agony

Harley Cameron vs. Hanako

On this week’s “Best of TNA 2024” episode of Impact, TNA Wrestling revealed some of the winners of their year-end awards.

More names are expected to be announced on next week’s show:

* Knockout Of the Year: Jordynne Grace

* 2024 Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry Going Viral

* One to Watch in 2025: Leon Slater

* Male Tag Team of the Year: ABC