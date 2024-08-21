A new segment has been announced for the August 21st episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will have a Final Showdown with Bryan Danielson at the event, which takes place from the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. This will mark the two men’s final meeting before they face one another at AEW All In on Sunday, which has Swerve’s world title and Danielson’s career on the line. Nigel McGuinness will serve as the moderator.

The news was broken by company president Tony Khan on social media.

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

First AEW TV in UK

Last Dynamite before All In

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT The Final Showdown

AEW World Champion @swerveconfident + @bryandanielson, before Final Countdown @wembleystadium

Title Vs Career Sunday,

moderated by @McGuinnessNigel TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/qmmqj9Mc13 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 20, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson & AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland have final showdown before All In

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental Championship

-“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Big Bill vs. HOOK

-MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face