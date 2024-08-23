The field is set for the returning Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view scheduled for next weekend.

During the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, two more Ultimate X qualifying matches took place to fill the final two spots in the Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at TNA Emergence 2024.

Earning their spots in the final two unfilled slots in the six-person bout at the August 30 pay-per-view on the 8/22 iMPACT were Laredo Kid and Hammerstone.

They will join the Jason Hotch, Riley Osborne, Zachary Wentz and the TNA X-Division Champion himself, “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA Title Iron Man Match)

* Matt Cardona vs. PCO

* Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

* The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System

* Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid vs. Hammerstone (Ultimate X Title Match)

* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards, & Masha Slamovich