NWA producer Mickie James-Aldis has announced the final team for the women’s tag team tournament, which is set to take place at the August 28th all-women Empowerrr pay per view.

The former mutli-time women’s champion revealed that the FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hayley J, & Jazzy Yang) will round out the four team field. The other three teams consist of The Hex (Marti Belle & former NWA women’s champion Allysin Kay), Heels on Heels (Sahara 7 & Renee Michelle), and the combination of AEW stars Red Velvet and KiLynn King.

