Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament at the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event.

While Narita used a belly-to-belly suplex to pin Ishii, Yano defeated The Great-O-Khan with help from The Great Muta.

At the NJPW Battle Autumn event on October 30, Yano and Narita will square off. Quarterfinal matches between Yano and Narita will also feature KENTA vs. SANADA, EVIL vs. YOSHI-HASHI, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay.

On October 27, the quarterfinals will start.

Each match in the tournament will have a 15-minute time limit. A coin toss will be used to decide if a match goes the full 15 minutes. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the first-ever NJPW World TV Champion will be crowned.