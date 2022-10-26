Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament at the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event.
While Narita used a belly-to-belly suplex to pin Ishii, Yano defeated The Great-O-Khan with help from The Great Muta.
At the NJPW Battle Autumn event on October 30, Yano and Narita will square off. Quarterfinal matches between Yano and Narita will also feature KENTA vs. SANADA, EVIL vs. YOSHI-HASHI, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay.
On October 27, the quarterfinals will start.
Each match in the tournament will have a 15-minute time limit. A coin toss will be used to decide if a match goes the full 15 minutes. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the first-ever NJPW World TV Champion will be crowned.
【10.26後楽園大会・第7試合】
突如場内が暗転……そこに現れたのはまさかのグレート・ムタ！
オーカーンに毒霧をお見舞いし矢野の勝利をアシスト！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/FW9Q9JpSsE#njpw #njautumn pic.twitter.com/NiFMvFojGu
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 26, 2022
NARITA won#njautumn pic.twitter.com/VDkq6sdade
— なかわんくま/nakawankuma/ (@nakawankuma) October 26, 2022