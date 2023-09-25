The final viewership numbers are in for the September 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown drew 2.227 million viewers, an increase from the preliminary number, which was 2.115 million. They scored a rating of 0.63 (up from 0.58 preliminary) in the 18-49 demographic, which equates to 822,000 viewers.

SmackDown saw The Bloodline give a severe beatdown to AJ Styles, IYO SKY defeat Asuka, and a ton of other action with your favorite WWE stars. You can check out the “Top 10” moments from the show by clicking here.

