The 2023 WWE NXT Deadline premium live event will air live tonight from Bridgeport, CT at The Total Mortgage Arena.

Top matches for tonight include the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will earn the winner’s future championship matches. It looks like tonight’s show will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network.

As a reminder, The main show will then begin at 8pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 7pm. You can check back on the front-page of this website for links to our coverage posts. Below is the current card for tonight’s:

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Title): Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title): Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King

Kickoff Match: Axiom vs. Nathan Fraszer