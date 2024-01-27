The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event will air live tonight from Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field.

The top matches for tonight include the Royal Rumble matches and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7 pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network.

As a reminder, The main show will then begin at 8 pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 7 pm. You can check back on the front page of this website for links to our coverage posts.

Below is the current card for tonight’s PLE with four matches

Men’s Royal Rumble Match – Competitors confirmed this far: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller

Women’s Royal Rumble Match – Competitors confirmed this far: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Alba Fyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens