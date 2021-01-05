Friday’s New Year’s edition of WWE SmackDown, the first show of 2021 with Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso in the main event, drew an average of 2.013 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.915 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 3.303 million viewers for the Christmas Night episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.65 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.96 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 1.09 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.68 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, and #1 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. The Blue Bloods special on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.531 million viewers.

The college football game between Ohio State and Clemson on ESPN at 8pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 4.94 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This college football game also topped the night in cable viewership with a whopping 18.574 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

