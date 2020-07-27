Final WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-Extreme Rules Show

Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, drew an average of 1.924 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.971 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.912 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.6 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.2 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the third week in a row. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the ninth week in a row, with The Greatest #AtHome Videos on CBS. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, for the third week in a row, with 20/20 and Dateline Classic. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the fourth week in a row, behind Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, Dateline Classic, 20/20, Shark Tank, and Wall. Greatest #AtHome Videos topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.488 million viewers.

MLB Opening Day on ESPN at 7pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing just 1.035 million viewers. The Tucker Carlson Tonight special on FOX News topped the night in viewership with with 3.531 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode: 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 5 Episode: 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 2.065 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 2.072 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 10 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 17 Episode: 1.912 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 24 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 31 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

