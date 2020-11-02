Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.286 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.133 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 881,000 viewers for the special cable airing on FS1, and up from the last FOX airing on October 16, which was the season two premiere that drew 2.124 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown on FS1 drew a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, but that was for cable. The last network TV airing, the season two premiere, drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This is the best SmackDown viewership since September 11, which drew 2.329 million viewers. This is the best rating in the key 18-49 demographic since the March 27 episode, which drew a 0.8 rating for 2.367 million viewers.

SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with the Shark Tank on ABC. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank at #1 with a 1.0 rating. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.419 million viewers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night in cable viewership with 5.310 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration)

May 1 Episode: 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8 Episode: 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15 Episode: 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 22 Episode: 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 5 Episode: 1.984 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 2.065 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 2.072 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 10 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 17 Episode: 1.912 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 24 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 31 Episode: 1.894 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 7 Episode: 1.962 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 14 Episode: 2.002 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 21 Episode: 2.198 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 28 Episode: 2.144 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

September 4 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 11 Episode: 2.329 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 18 Episode: 2.037 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 25 Episode: 2.110 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 2 Episode: 2.155 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 9 Episode: 2.178 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 1 episode)

October 16 Episode: 2.124 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season two premiere episode)

October 23 Episode: 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Aired on cable, FS1)

October 30 Episode: 2.286 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

