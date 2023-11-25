The 2023 WWE Survivor Series premium live event will air live tonight from Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.

The top matches for tonight include the WarGames matches. As previously noted, the advantage in the women’s match will be announced during the pre-show.

It looks like tonight’s show will be headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network.

As a reminder, The main show will then begin at 8pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 7pm. You can check back on the front page of this website for links to our coverage posts. Below is the current card for tonight’s WWE Payback PLE with 5 matches:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton

Women’s WarGames Match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. The Miz

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar