AEW has announced the final full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Check it out below.

-Andrade El Idolo versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Serena Deeb 5 minute challenge

-Anthony Bowens versus Orange Cassidy Face of the Revolution qualifier

-Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker contract signing for AEW Revolution

