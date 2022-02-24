AEW has announced the final full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Check it out below.
-Andrade El Idolo versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship
-Serena Deeb 5 minute challenge
-Anthony Bowens versus Orange Cassidy Face of the Revolution qualifier
-Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker contract signing for AEW Revolution
