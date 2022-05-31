NJPW recently concluded their 12th night of the Best of the Super Juniors, which saw winners emerge from the A Block and the B Block, and has officially determined the tournament finals.

Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion El Desperado was the winner of the B-Block with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, giving him 12 total points. The A-Block winner was former multi-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi, who carried the same exact record as Desperado. The two will clash at the finals on June 3rd from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

Desperado and Takahashi have wrestled numerous times in the past, including in the 2020 BOSJ finals. This show will also be the first event that NJPW fans will be allowed to fully cheer as COVID restrictions have finally been lifted.

