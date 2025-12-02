The finals are officially locked in for WWE’s “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, and John Cena’s final opponent is one step away from being revealed.

WWE set the stage on Monday night as the semifinals played out on the December 1 edition of WWE Raw, producing two very different paths to Friday’s high-stakes showdown.

In one of two semifinal bouts on the show, Gunther muscled his way into the finals with a decisive victory over Solo Sikoa. The Ring General needed every ounce of his trademark precision to put down Sikoa, who refused to stay down until the closing stretch.

The Ring General marches on.

The other semifinal earlier in the show delivered its own drama as LA Knight outlasted “Main Event” Jey Uso in a bout filled with emotion and rising tension. Knight punched his ticket to the finals, but the story turned sharply after the bell.

Uso’s frustration boiled over. He tore apart the PRIME Hydration station at ringside, screamed into the void, and stormed off, a full-on tantrum that furthered his slow-burn heel turn in plain sight. Later backstage, he spoke with Jackie Redmond in a somber, down-and-out tone, offering curt, subdued answers that hinted at a deeper unraveling.

Knight and Gunther met briefly in the ring for a tense, wordless face-to-face following Gunther’s win. It didn’t last long, but it was enough to give fans a taste of what’s coming.

And now it’s set: LA Knight vs. Gunther, the tournament finals, will go down this Friday night, December 5 on WWE SmackDown. The winner earns the right to face John Cena in the living legend’s final match, scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

For those who missed this week’s show, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 12/1/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage, and again on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.

